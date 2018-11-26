You Can Now Use Google Pay If You Have an Emirates NBD Account
Google Pay uses near field communication (NFC) to transmit card information thus replacing the need for authentication via chip and pin. (Shutterstock)
Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the region, today announced that its debit and credit card customers can now pay via Google Pay.
As contactless payments gain popularity in the UAE, the bank, a front-runner in banking and payments technology, has taken the lead in supporting new, easy and accessible ways to pay.
Google Pay enables users to make quick and secure payments via their Android devices, wherever contactless payments are accepted. To make purchases, customers will need to add their Emirates NBD Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards to Google Pay.
Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice president, head of retail banking and wealth management, Emirates NBD, said: “Enabling fast, easy and secure payments is core to our customer proposition. Our partnership with Google Pay reinforces our commitment to creating seamless payment experiences for our customers, as we continue to lead banking innovation and digitisation in the region.”
Google Pay uses near field communication (NFC) to transmit card information thus replacing the need for authentication via chip and pin. Users can load their card details directly to their Google Pay wallet, making it a safer and more convenient transaction method.
