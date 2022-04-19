Your Full Guide to UAE's Visa Reforms

The United Arab Emirates’ cabinet has announced new types of entry visas and residence permits, and expanded its long-term residency scheme called Golden Visas.

The new system that was announced on Monday offers a variety of visa types for different visit purposes.

"The new system of entry and residence aims at attracting and retaining global talents and skilled workers from all over the world, and boosting the competitiveness and flexibility of the job market and fostering high sense of stability among UAE residents and families," according to a statement.

For the first time, the new scheme does not require a host or sponsor. Major improvements include facilitating the entry requirements for all visa types, and offering flexible visa durations that meet the needs of the visitors and the purpose of the visit.

Here is your full guide to all the updates related to the UAE's visa reforms: