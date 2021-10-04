  1. Home
  3. YouTube Web Rolls Out 'Continue Watching' for Unfinished Videos from Phone

Published October 4th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
YouTube Web Allows Users to Continue Watching Videos on Phones
With this feature, you don't have to worry if were watching a YouTube video on your phone and you had to exit the app for the reason or another. (Shutterstock)
The video will be displayed in mini-player pops up.

YouTube web has announced a new feature dubbed 'Continue Watching' which allows users to resume watching unfinished videos from the YouTube app on their desktop.

With this feature, you don't have to worry if were watching a YouTube video on your phone and you had to exit the app for the reason or another as the video will appear on the YouTube web in a mini-player located in bottom-right corner under “Continue watching”, rather than showing the channel name like it usually does.

