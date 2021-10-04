YouTube Web Rolls Out 'Continue Watching' for Unfinished Videos from Phone

YouTube web has announced a new feature dubbed 'Continue Watching' which allows users to resume watching unfinished videos from the YouTube app on their desktop.

Source:9to5google.com

With this feature, you don't have to worry if were watching a YouTube video on your phone and you had to exit the app for the reason or another as the video will appear on the YouTube web in a mini-player located in bottom-right corner under “Continue watching”, rather than showing the channel name like it usually does.