Samsung Users to Say Goodbye to Annoying Ads!

Areej Salem

Published October 4th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Samsung didn't yet set a specific date to remove all banner ads from its pre-installed apps software. (Shutterstock)
The disappearance of the ads was spotted first by users in South Korea.

Samsung has confirmed the removal of ads from its updated versions of the Samsung default apps like Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme, per a report by 9to5Google.

No Ads on Samsung Apps

The disappearance of the ads was spotted first by users in South Korea who reported that in Samsung Community Forums.

Samsung

Later on, the tech giant's President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh confirmed the news to The Verge.

However, Samsung didn't yet set a specific date to remove all banner ads from its pre-installed apps software but users are so thrilled to get rid of the jarring ad experience!

