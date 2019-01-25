​Omani Court Jails Expat for Selling Chewing Tobacco to Minors

(Shutterstock)

An expat has been sentenced to six months in jail and fined OMR100 for selling chewing tobacco to minors, the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has said.



Officials said that the preliminary court in Salalah issued a judgment against the worker "for violating the Consumer Protection Act", after he was arrested for manufacturing and selling "banned chewing tobacco".

Officials from Oman's consumer watchdog in Salalah received a complaint from a consumer, claiming that there was an expat had been selling chewing tobacco to minors.

After confronting the accused with evidence, he admitted his crime and was referred to Public Prosecution for further investigation and trial.

This article has been adapted from its original source.