No. Begging Not Allowed in Lebanon. 6 Syrian Women Arrested for Putting Kids on Streets

The Tripoli Municipality said Wednesday that it had stopped six women who forced their children to beg, securing pledges from them to cease the act, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The six women, all of whom were identified as Syrian nationals, had used their 10 kids, ages 1 to 10, to beg until the municipal police stopped them.

They were released shortly after signing pledges not to send their children out onto the streets again.

According to the NNA, the police’s move was in response to several complaints regarding the women and children that had been filed to the municipality.

