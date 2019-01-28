UAE Police Foil Smuggling of 12 Endangered Bustards Inside Spare Tyre

Asian Houbara (Shutterstock)

The Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department foiled a fowl smuggle attempt on Sunday.

12 endangered Houbara bustards were stuffed inside a spare tyre of a vehicle passing through Al Darah checkpoint.

The customs authority had posted photos of the smuggle attempt and how the birds were placed inside the hollowed tyre.

The birds were placed two by two in plastic bags to prevent them from flying away, with holes for their heads to allow them to breathe.

Houbara birds are listed on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's red list of threatened species.

