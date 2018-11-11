10 Men Convicted of Stealing $1.6M From UAE Bank Appeal

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

They defrauded the bank using two devices called 'e-traders'

Ten men, who were convicted of stealing Dh6 million ($1,633M) from a bank through electronic transfer codes, have appealed their three-year sentences. Court documents stated that the Asian men defrauded the bank in Abu Dhabi using two devices called 'e-traders'.

The police arrested the defendants after the bank reported the financial fraud orchestrated by an employee.

Prosecutors said the employee - the main defendant - gave electronic codes to the other defendants to carry out the robbery.

They allegedly used the e-trader devices to make it appear like the bank had paid off shops, from where customers made purchases. However, they transferred the cash to a bank account in an Asian country.

Prosecutors had charged them with fraud and unlawful transfer of the bank's funds.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had earlier jailed the men for three years and ordered them to pay Dh5 million.

