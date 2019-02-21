10,000 Nominated, 10 Selected, But One Wins Dubai's $1M Global Teachers Prize

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The final top ten teachers in the running for Dubai's $1million Global Teacher Prize have been announced in a video by Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.

The annual award by the Varkey Foundation honours teachers who have contributed immensely to their community, despite the many obstacles that stand in their way.

The top 10 have been selected from over 10,000 nominations and applications from 179 countries around the world. The finalists are from the UK, Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Argentina, the US, Kenya, India, Georgia and Australia.

In a special video message announcing the top ten finalists, the Wolverine and Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman said: "When I was a kid there were lots of superheroes that I wanted to be. But I can tell you right now, from where I stand, with all my experience, the real superheroes are teachers - they're the ones that change the world.

"My favourite uncle was a teacher, my sister's a teacher, my brother's a teacher, and I have always felt the most important job in the world is teachers. My hope for every single person on the planet is that you have at least one. I think of Lisle Jones who was the most influential acting teacher I ever had. Prior to Lisle I could only get to a certain point. He used to say to me things like "You're standing outside the character." He said "You're good. Don't get me wrong, it's fine, it's OK. But what you need to do is to let go and trust."

The winner will be announced at the Global Education & Skills Forum in Dubai on Sunday 24 March 2019.

On the eve of the Global Teacher Prize ceremony, the Varkey Foundation will hold 'The Assembly: A Global Teacher Prize Concert', where Little Mix, Rita Ora and Liam Payne will headline the event. It will be held at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

The 10 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2019 are:

Andrew Moffat MBE, a Personal Social Health Education (PSHE) teacher from Parkfield Community School, Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom

Daisy Mertens, an all subjects teacher at community-based school De Vuurvogel, Helmond, Netherlands

Débora Garofalo a Technologies for Learning teacher at EMEF Almirante Ary Parreiras, São Paulo, Brazil

Hidekazu Shoto, an English language and ICT teacher at Ritsumeikan Primary School, Kyoto, Japan

Martin Salvetti Head of Automative Studies and Adult Professional Training, at EEST N°5 "2 de Abril" Temperley, Temperley, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Melissa Salguero, a Music teacher at P.S.48 Joseph R Drake elementary school, the Bronx, New York, United States

Peter Tabichi, a Maths and Physics teacher at Keriko Secondary School, Pwani Village, Nakuru, Kenya

Swaroop Rawal, a Life Skills teacher, at Lavad Primary School, Gujarat, India

Vladimer Apkhazava, a Civic Education teacher at Chibati Public School, Tbilisi, Georgia

Yasodai Selvakumaran a history and society and culture teacher, at Rooty Hill High School, New South Wales, Australia.

