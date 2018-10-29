100s of Fans Come to London Comic Con in Favorite Character Costumes

My Spidey senses are tingling! We think that's definitely superhero Spiderman underneath the cunning disguise. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Wonder Woman, Deadpool and none other than a red-faced Donald Trump were among the colourful attendees at day two of Comic Con at London's ExCel centre.

The Comic Con draws in thousands of cosplayers, movie buffs, comic fans, families, gamers, collectors and anime enthusiasts, with the chance to meet movie cast members, authors and directors.

Fans typically come dressed as their favourite characters from movies, comics and games, which is known as cosplay – or 'costume and play'.

At the event, they can enjoy free panels and exclusive screenings. The special guest line-up includes Paul Bettany, who plays JARVIS and Vision in the hugely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe films; the cast from US supernatural TV series Shadowhunters; and Doctor Who stars Colin Baker, David Bradley, Bernard Cribbins and Paul McGann.

The event, which runs until Sunday has been turning heads since it started, especially when Spiderwoman and Bane were spotted wondering around Central London yesterday with Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn also among their crew.

