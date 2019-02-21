100s Pierce Their Faces in Parade on Borneo

Tatung performers from Singkawang, West Kalimantan join a celebration of Cap Go Meh in Jakarta (Shutterstock)

Hundreds of men and woman wore pierced their faces with metal skewers during a colourful parade on the Indonesian island of Borneo.

Dozens of people dressed in bright costumes - know as 'tatungs' - hit themselves with machetes and swords and walked over beds of nails - all while apparently not suffering any injuries.

A number of those in the parade seemed completely transfixed as they marched to the sound of loud music.

A 'tatung' is someone who lives around Singkawang in Borneo and are believed to possess supernatural powers which mean they do not feel pain when hit with sharp weapons and are considered healers.

The ancient art of Tatung, which is a part of the Cap Go Meh Festival, is believed to have a bad spirit that may affect people's lives.

The group is a mixed group culturally, with members of ethnic Chinese and Dayak descent.

The parade attracts thousands of tourists and highlights the kaleidoscope of different cultures found across the sprawling Indonesian archipelago.

While 90 percent of Indonesians are Muslim, the country is home to hundreds of different ethnic groups and religious minorities, including Christians, Hindus and Buddhists.

This article has been adapted from its original source.