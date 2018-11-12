13-Year-Old British Boy Takes Car for Joyride at 160 kmh in Police Chase

(Shutterstock)

A 13-year-old boy in Bradford, England, who stole a car for a joyride, drove at 160kmh to evade arrest during a high tension police chase.

The boy has been sentenced to 18 months' youth detention for burglary of a home, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and driving document offences.

The incident happened on the night of September 23, after police patrol in Keighley spotted the Volkswagen Golf reported stolen from Shipley. Police officers attempted to stop the car but the vehicle drove off and a chase ensued. The teenaged driver was finally arrested after police deployed a stinger, a spiked strip which shreds a car's tyres, in a bid to stop the Volkswagen Golf. Fortunately, no injuries or accident was reported during the chase, reported Daily Mail.

While condemning the teenager's reckless driving, Shipley Conservative MP, Philip Davies said, "It's about the worst case I've heard about. It's unbelievable. You couldn't make it up. We all know the Bradford district has a massive problem with danger drivers. Many people will be asking what about the parents?"

While the Shipley's MP, John Grogan, praised the police for stopping the boy before he could cause any injury and said, "Parents have a big responsibility for education. I don't know where they thought he was. He could have killed himself and others."

Grogon welcomed money from Keighley Town Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner being put into roads policing as part of West Yorkshire Police's Operation Steerside resulting in extra traffic police.

