14-Year-Old Emirati Girl Steal Parent Car, Dies in Accident

A 14-year-old Emirati girl died after the car she was driving flipped over several times on an internal road in Al Haray on Wednesday (March 27) morning. The police said it was a case of underage driving as the minor girl didn't have a licence to drive the car that belonged to her parents.

The accident happened because of speeding which caused the vehicle to overturn, they added. The girl sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Khor Fakkan hospital, where she died.

Col Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi, director of eastern region police, said that as soon as the operations room received information about the accident, a team of officers from traffic and patrols, and an ambulance reached the site, where they found the girl in a pool of blood.

He added that speeding and lack of attention during driving led the vehicle to veer off the road and crash into the cement barrier.

He expressed deep regret over the death of the girl, who was driving the car without the knowledge of her parents.

Col Al Hamoudi urged parents to educate their children about the dangers of driving without a licence and not to provide them with vehicles, while warning them against reckless driving. Teenagers who don't have a licence can endanger the lives of other motorists and road users as well their own, he warned.

