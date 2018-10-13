14-Year-Old Iraqi Boy Killed Because He Was Thought to be Gay

Hamoudi al-Mutairi (Twitter)

An Iraqi boy believed to be 14-years-old was stabbed to death near his home in Iraq's capital of Baghdad, in an apparent homophobic attack by youths who believed he was gay.

The horriffic attack on Hamoudi al-Mutairi was recorded, with the shocking showing the youth taunting the teenager in his dying moments.

The video, which was shared widely on social media, shows Hamoudi lying on the ground after being stabbed repeatedly in the stomach.

The youths standing around him are heard asking him "who is your boyfriend?" according to Kurdistan 24.

While lying on the floor, the teenager is heard asking about his wounds and what was coming out of his stomach.

One of the gang is heard replying: "It's your guts."

In the last moments of the video, the young man can be heard screaming for his mother.

Iraqi authorities have yet to comment on the killing.

Hamoudi al-Mutairi's killing follows the deaths of four high-profile Iraqi women who had garnered large followings on social media.

In August plastic surgeon Rafif al-Yasiri, known as the "Barbie of Iraq", died in mysterious circumstances. The 32-year-old ran a plastic surgery clinic in Baghdad and was known as an activist.

Rasha al-Hassan, founder of the Viola Beauty Centre, was found dead a week later at her home.

Police have yet to conclude the cause of their deaths, however fears have been raised that they were killed for challenging conservative norms about gender and sexuality.

Businesswoman Soad al-Ali was killed a week later, when she was shot several times while travelling in the southern city of Basra.

Just two days later, Instagram model Tara Fares was shot dead in Baghdad. The 22-year-old had over 2.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Women's rights group Amal said last last month that the "recent assassinations are threatening messages sent to activists in particular, but also to the whole of society."

"Attacking women who are public figures is a bid to force them to shut themselves away at home", the group said.

