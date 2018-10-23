180 Israeli Police Officers Visit Holocaust Memorial in Poland

(Shutterstock)

Adelegation of 180 Israeli policemen and policewoman are currently in Poland, visiting Holocaust memorial sites and Nazi concentration camps, under the banner "witnesses in uniform."

The delegation is visiting several concentration camps and memorial sites and are accompanied by Holocaust survivor Shela Altaraz and her granddaughter.

On Monday, during the second day of their visit, the officers visited the Treblinka death camp, where the Jewish community of Štip, Macedonia, where Altaraz was from, perished. According to Yad Vashem, Altaraz is the sole survivor of that Jewish community.

The police officer formed a human star of David to honor the memory of the victims, and standing in the middle of them, Altaraz shared her testimony.

The delegation includes officers, commanders, non-commissioned officers, representatives of bereaved families and police officers who were wounded in the line of duty from various districts, divisions and ranks of the Israel police.

