1st Emirati-Made Satellite Launched into Space From Japan's Space Centre

(Shutterstock)

The first Emirati-made satellite was launched into space on Monday from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center.

Built from scratch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), KhalifaSat was put into orbit on an H-IIA rocket at 8.00 a.m. local time, according to local media.

KhalifaSat is the third satellite to be launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The remote-sensing observation satellite will provide imagery for a variety of uses, including urban planning and management, ensuring the effective optimization of land use and infrastructure.

The high-quality images will also be used to develop detailed maps of targeted areas and monitor major engineering and construction projects.

The satellite will also monitor environmental changes locally and internationally to support global efforts to preserve the environment.

The UAE launched its first satellite, DubaiSat1, into space in 2009.

