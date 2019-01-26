1st Female Group Ends UN Vocational Training in Jordan

Graduates of a women’s vocational training programme pose for a photo with their certificates on Thursday (Photo courtesy of UN Women)

After finishing job training, job placement and career direction programmes started in late 2018, 100 young unemployed Jordanian and Syrian refugee women were handed their certificates for different specialisations on Thursday.

As part of a collaborative effort that targets young unemployed women residing in the governorates of Amman and Zarqa, the programme “seeks to support women’s economic empowerment” through the provision of technical trainings and career direction services, which “match the labour market’s needs”, according to a UN report made available to The Jordan Times.

Zahra Quran, a 26-year-old graduate who underwent customer service training, told The Jordan Times that she used to work as a caregiver at a nursery that required her to do an 8am to 8pm shift, even though her contract dictated an 8am to 3pm shift.

“The administration would tell me to stay until all the children get picked up, and some moms would come at 6 or 7[pm] because of their late jobs,” she said. “Then we would be required to clean up, and it would be after 8[pm] by then.”

Through the programme, trainees were educated on their labour rights, which “are rights every prospective employee should know before entering any job, lest they be exploited”, Zahra said.

“I was so ignorant and did not know that I simply could have said ‘no’ and reported the nursery to the Ministry of Labour,” she added.

Minister of Labour Samir Murad told The Jordan Times that there are 39 amendments to the Labour Law that have been passed by the Lower House and are now in the hands of the Senate.

He added that the latest figures say that by 2025, around 24 per cent of Jordan’s economic participation would be by women. “Of course, we do hope that the percentage is much higher than that, but I think this is an easily achievable goal,” he said.

Hidenao Yanagi, the Japanese ambassador to Jordan and a key partner in the programme, affirmed Murad’s point through his speech delivered at the graduation saying, “I sincerely hope that the women who have graduated from this training will be active members in their societies and be able to earn their own living, and get the chance to improve their lives, which could lead to sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Jordan.”

The programme was designed to complement capacity-building opportunities and vocational training programmes for unemployed and vulnerable women conducted by Jordan Education For Employment and UN Women working in the governorates of Tafileh, Karak and Maan.

The aim is to provide comprehensive training for 1,000 women in Jordan over the course of 18 months, and to facilitate their job placement and inclusion in the national labour force.

Out of the first round of 100 graduates, around 44 women have found jobs in the fields of administration and services, according to the statement.

Yasmeen Egaili, a 25-year-old graduate with a walking disability, said she saw the call centre and customer service training as the “best fit” for her condition.

“When I heard about the programme, I was unsure if it would be of any use, because in my experience, employers usually overlook people like me. However, I am getting lots of call-backs now that I have a certificate from a recognised entity such as the EU,” she added.

Andrea Fontana, ambassador of the EU to Jordan told The Jordan Times on Thursday that the EU, which supported the programme through the EU Regional Trust Fund in response to the Syrian Crisis, considers the vocational training of Jordanians and Syrians their “top priority for 2019”.

This article has been adapted from its original source.