2 Emirates Stand Trial for Faking as Cops and Raping 2 Women

Two GCC nationals, including one who is believed to suffer from mental illness, stood trial at the the Sharjah Criminal Court for posing as police officers and raping two African women.

According to public prosecution sheets, the incident happened a month back when the two accused impersonated cops and asked the women - who are friends - to meet them at a designated place on one of the main streets in Sharjah.

The duo testified that when they arrived at the spot in a taxi, the accused appeared there posing as policemen and forced them inside their vehicle, saying that they were taking them to a police station.

They said the men instead took them to a building. The first accused got out of the vehicle and entered an apartment while asking one of the women to accompany him. He raped her in his flat and then stole her handbag.

The other victim was raped by the second accused in the car and robbed of her belongings.

After the incident, the women informed the police that they had been assaulted, robbed and raped.

During the court hearing, the first defendant confessed to the crime while the second accused denied involvement in the rape.

The lawyer of the first accused asked the court to acquit his client who, he said, suffers from a mental illness that makes him unaware of his actions. He also provided medical reports to prove that the first defendant had been suffering from mental disorder for several years.

