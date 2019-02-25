2 Emirati Astronauts to Head to Space for 8 Days

The first UAE astronaut to venture to the International Space Station on the Russian Soyuz mission this year will be taking part in scientific research. (Twitter/ @DXBMediaOffice)

The UAE's first Emirati astronaut is all set to be launched into space on September 25 for an eight-day trip to the International Space Station, it has been confirmed in a press conference.

The two Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, are doing their first press meet on February 25. They're doing their first public appearance on March 1 at the Emirates LitFest, where they will launch a book on behalf of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

"The launch was supposed to be in March, but because of the accident that happened in last October. But we are very happy to announce the new launch date," Salem Al Marri, the assistant director general of MBRSC, said.

The primary candidate is being announced in May.

