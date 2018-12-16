2 Jordanians Enter Forbes Middle East Top 100 Executives List, 1 is Journalist

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Two Jordanians, including a former Jordan Times journalist, have been named on the Top 100 Executives in the Middle East list, issued by Forbes Middle East.

In its sixth edition of Global Meets Local: Top 100 Executives In The Middle East 2018, Forbes listed Jordanian Mahmoud Al Yahya, regional manager of Xerox Middle East, 78th on the list.

Yahya, who was ranked among the top executives in the technology sector, previously worked as a reporter for The Jordan Times covering business and economic issues.

"It is a great honour to be on this list... For all young Jordanians out there, my message is with hard work, perseverance and dedication, everything is possible," Al Yahya told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

"Jordan is full of young talents who can achieve higher and better accomplishments," he said.

Also on the list was Khalid Al Qaqa, group CEO at Shanghai Electric Middle East. Qaqa, who came in 88th place, was among the top executives in the electronics’ sector.

The Forbes list features innovators who are at the helm of companies that make a difference in the Middle East. "These 100 CEOs have driven the revenues of their companies, while leading the development of prestigious projects or sparking innovative ideas for revolutionising production or sales," it said in a statement on its website.

They have also shown some initiative to lead social projects, give back to the community and work hand-in-hand with governments for social and economic development, according to Forbes.

This year’s list contains members from 29 nationalities with French citizens making up a major chunk with 13 members. Keeping in line with global growth, the technology industry has the highest number of CEOs on the list.

