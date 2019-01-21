22-Year-old Designer Turns Useless Bags Into Real Fashion

(Nav Nangla)

A student fashion designer has come up with an ingenious way of dealing with excess packaging in parcels – by using it to make clothes.

Nav Nangla, 23, was furious at seeing the swathes of brown paper stuffed inside a Boots package delivered to his mother.

In frustration, he crafted a shirt made entirely of the cheap material. Mr Nangla then made a pair of shorts with the leftovers.

Mr Nangla's creation highlights the staggering amount of waste used to package parcels and how the advent of 'fast fashion' is impacting the environment.

The aspiring fashion designer revealed legendary TV naturist Sir David Attenborough's documentaries highlighting the plastic scourge inspired his work.

Photos of the unusual attire went viral after the fashion designer posted pictures of them to the closed Facebook group 'The Basement'.

It received hundreds of likes within hours and has now received almost two thousand likes.

It is not the first time the fashion design student at Liverpool John Moores University has crafted garments from unusual materials to highlight the excess and unecessary amount of packaging accompanying delivered goods.

Mr Nangla, from Kettering in Northamptonshire, last week made a hooded jacket using only bubble wrap from another parcel.

Mr Nangla told MailOnline: 'I was really annoyed when the parcel I ordered got delivered to me with so much excess packaging.

'The global fashion industry produced more CO² emissions than international flights and maritime shipping combined in 2015, according to a submission to the MPs' inquiry from the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

'All I could hear was David Attenborough's voice in the back of my head going on about waste destroying the planet.'