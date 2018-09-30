23 Die From Drinking 'Tainted' Liquor in 4 Iranian Provinces

(Shutterstock)

A total of 23 people have lost their lives since Sept. 23 after consuming tainted liquor in four Iranian provinces, an official said on Saturday.

Sixteen people have lost their lives in the southern province of Hormozgan, Pir Hossein Kolivand, deputy chief of the Iran emergency department, told local media.

The official said three other people died in Alborz province and two each in the provinces of North Khorasan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

According to Kolivand, 213 people were hospitalized after they consumed tainted alcoholic beverages.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited to Muslim citizens in Iran. Under Iranian law, those who produce, buy or sell alcoholic beverages can be sentenced to imprisonment and/or lashing.

