26-Year-Old Man Crashes, Dies After Falling Asleep While Driving on UAE Road!

(Shutterstock/ File)

His car swerved off the main road and into the sand dunes.

A young man died in an accident that took place in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Emirati had been driving along Dhaid-Sharjah road near bridge number 10, as per Al Roeya report.

Police determined that he had fallen asleep for a few seconds before the car swerved into the sand dunes and flipped over several times.

He sustained critical head injuries and was bleeding profusely when police arrived.

The police called on motorists to take precautions while driving and avoid all activities that can distract them from the road.

