3 Girl Scouts, 1 Women Killed in U.S. Picking Trash in Hit-and-Run Car Crash

Four people, including three Girl Scouts were killed in a hit-and-run car crash in Wisconsin on Saturday, police said.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed through a lane of traffic and into a ditch where the Girl Scout troop was picking up trash, killing three Girl Scouts and an adult woman, and leaving one other girl critically injured, Lake Hallie police Sgt. Daniel Sokup said.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Colton Treu, fled the scene but later turned himself in to police.

"The Lake Hallie Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families involved," Sokup said.

All of the children were wearing bright safety vests and were accompanied by adults, a relative who witnessed the crash said.

Sokup added an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

A relative of one girl who was uninjured in the crash said the children were fourth graders at Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, which is 182 miles west of Green Bay.

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Director of Human Resources & Public Relations, Michelle Golden, said the district was "deeply saddened by this tragedy" and "hearts and prayers are with the girls and their families," Wisconsin's WEAU reported.

Golden added the district and school crisis teams assembled support networks for students, staff and families.

