361 Expats Arrested in Oman in 1 Month

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Ministry of Manpower Follow >

A total of 361 expat workers were arrested in Oman this month, the Ministry of Manpower announced on Monday.

The expats, officials said, were arrested for violating labour laws.

According to the Ministry, 242 commercial workers, 50 agricultural workers and 69 housemaids were among those arrested.

"An inspection team from the Ministry of Manpower managed to arrest 361 workers in violation of the labour law and regulations between November 11 and November 17," the Ministry said.

“After an investigation [it was found that] 232 of them were absconding workers, 105 were laid-off workers and 18 of them had no official documents,” the ministry added.

Muscat Governorate recorded the highest number of violations with 95 cases, followed by South Sharqiyah with 69 cases.

Meanwhile, 458 illegal expats were deported during this period for violating the Residence and other ministerial Laws.

This article has been adapted from its original source.