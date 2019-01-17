4 Lions in S. Africa Walk Behest of Traffic Jam

Lions halt traffic (Twitter)

Being stuck in traffic jams can push anyone over the edge.

Wary drivers avoid dreaded red lines on Google Maps and make detours. But drivers on one road in South Africa were excited to be caught in a jam when four lions decided to walk the road, blocking traffic.

Turns out the road was inside Kruger National Park in South Africa and safari tourists were thrilled to witness the unusual sight. In a video that is going viral on social media, four lions are seen taking a stroll down Sabi Sand Private Reserve area of the park. Several vehicles are seen in a long queue waiting patiently as the lions walk down slowly. The video also shows cars moving slowly behind the lions but the majestic beasts seem unperturbed.

The Facebook footage shared by 'Lions Of Kruger Park And Sabi Sand' received surprised comments with many describing it as 'stunning but scary', reported on Indian Express. One person wrote on Facebook: They are calm not even curious they must be full', while another wrote: 'This is scary I would have passed out'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.