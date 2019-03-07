4 Prostitutes Arrested in Kuwait, Charge Between $70-150 Per Session

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The vice squad of the Criminal Investigations Department has arrested four Arab women for indulging in flesh trade, reports Al-Anba daily.

The daily said the four were caught inside an apartment in Salmiya, after police acting on a tip-off that an elderly woman was running a vice den, raided the place and caught the women who were allegedly receiving between 30 and 50 dinars from pleasure seekers. During interrogation the women are said to have admitted to the charges filed against them.

