50 Jews, Arabs Hold 'Middle East Peace' Hackathon

Fifty young women and men took part in a hackathon in order to find solutions to the barriers to Middle East peace on Friday.

The young people came from all over Israel and from almost all the country's universities and colleges. Two-thirds of the participants were Jews and the rest were Arabs, Druze and others. 60% of participants were women.

For 24 hours, they defined barriers to peace and developed possible solutions.

At the end of the process, a panel of judges, including Saviona Rotlevy, Gabi Shalev, Benny Landa, Zehava Solomon and Hason Hason, scored the teams' findings in terms of creativity and efficacy.

First prize went to Iman Salalha, Tal Forsher, Adi Kriaf and Tal Angert for their -#Unfiltered application which enables direct communication with people of like interest around the world. The idea is to allow direct communication with no hindrance of boarders or other barriers.

Second prize went to Watfa Canaan, Yoav Caspi, Miriam Arta and Walla Hamud for the idea of a campaign for a Ministry of Peace which would be financed and dedicated to a wide range of subjects related to peace and the developing strategies for peace

Third prize went to Rima Basis, Neri Cohen, Yael Abadi and Tslil Rubinstein for the idea of -#higherme - an economic solution to the dire Gaza situation which is a barrier to peace. By improving this situation and by having personal interaction with the people there, peace could be developed.

Apart from the prizes received, the teams will get a chance to present their findings to cabinet ministers, members of the Knesset and experts during the Women Wage Peace International Congress for removing barriers to Middle East peace. This will take place on the 27th November 2018, at the Smolarz Auditorium, Tel Aviv University.

Women Wage Peace is a broad grassroots movement with over 40,000 supporters from all the political spectrum. The movement works to widen public support for a mutual binding non-violent accord agreeable to both Israelis and Palestinians. The movement believes that women should take responsibility for the future generation and that involving women in the process, according to the U.N. resolution 1325, increases the chances of a lasting peace.

