5000 Romanians Hold Hands to Break Guinness Record

Nearly 5,000 people gathered in a Romanian city to break the Guinness World Record for largest human image of a country or continent.

Guinness announced the event in Alba Iulia, which saw 4,807 people standing together to form the shape of Romania, broke the world record previously set earlier this year in Myanmar by 3,466 people who formed the shape of that country.

The human-shaped Romania bore the number 100 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the unification of Transylvania, Bessarabia, and Bukovina with the Romanian Kingdom.

The record attempt was organized by Asociatia 11even, Alba Iulia City Hall and Romanian supermarket brand Kaufland.

Guinness said the participants held their places for 5 minutes and 27 seconds while a cartographer worked to make sure the shape formed by the group matched that of the country.

