65 Beauty Queens Worldover Get Ready for 'Miss Eco 2019' in Cairo

Preparations have begun for “Miss Eco International 2019″ contest, which will be held in Egypt for the fifth year in a row with more than 65 countries from all over the world expected to participate.

President of the competition Amal Rizk said that the contest would be held this year from 10 March to 30 March, due to the timing of Ramadan this year.

She stated that a press conference will be organized for competitors as soon as they arrive in Egypt, adding that “We have also set up a tourism program to promote archaeological and tourist sites, starting with visiting the Pyramids.”

“The contest ceremony will be held on March 14 in national costumes to learn about each country’s costumes and culture,” she said.

Some countries that have not previously participated, such as Finland, Argentina, Romania and Moldova, are expected to attend this year’s competition, according to Rizk.

Philippine-German Cynthia Thomala, winner of Miss Eco International 2018, is scheduled to arrive on March 10 to participate in several charitable activities in Egypt before the event’s start.

Haidy Hisham, head of the organizing company for the competition, said the contest program will be different from previous years.

She explained that the program includes a number of visits to archaeological and tourist sites to promote tourism in Egypt in a different way, and organizes trips to Hurghada, Luxor, Sahl Hasheesh, and Alexandria as well as visiting archaeological sites in Cairo.

She added that these competitions are working to improve the image of Egypt at the global level, promoting tourism and highlighting Egypt’s rich range of artifacts and tourist locations.

The Miss Eco International beauty pageant gathers women from all over the world to promote education about different cultures and encourage environmental awareness.

