68% of Palestinians Internet Connected in 2018 - iPoke Report

(Shutterstock)

Palestinian social media company, iPoke, reported on Tuesday that almost 68% of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, besieged Gaza Strip and Palestinian lands occupied in 1948, or 4.5 million people had internet connection in 2018.

In it annual report on social media users in Palestine during 2018, iPoke said that Facebook was the most used with 88% of users active on the platform, followed by 84% on WhatsApp, 57% on Instagram, 45% on You Tube, 34% on Snapchat, 23% on Twitter, and 12% on Linkedin.

The report added that Israeli forces detained 40 Palestinian social media users in 2018 for the posts on different platforms, including journalists.

iPoke, a Palestinian company working in the field of digital marketing, digital and research studies, public studies and visual identity design for companies launched in 2016 in Palestine and the United States.

This article has been adapted from its original source.