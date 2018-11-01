69-Year-Old Woman Found Fatally Stabbed in Apartment in Amman

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Police are investigating the murder of a 69-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Wednesday in Amman, official sources said.

The victim was found by officers with multiple stab wounds on her body while at her home in Dahiyat Al Rashid, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“We are investigating the incident and questioning the victim’s family and neighbours,” Sartawi added.

A senior judicial source added that a domestic helper had disappeared and “most probably might be the perpetrator”.

“We are searching for the domestic helper who vanished from the house on Wednesday, to learn more about the stabbing incident and determine if she had a role in it,” the senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

Criminal Court Prosecutor Tayseer Bani Khalid visited the scene of the crime on Wednesday as well, according to the judicial source.

Bani Khalid ordered the victim’s body be transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for a government autopsy, source added.

