7-Year-Old Pakistani Boy Stuns World for 221 Kick-ups

A seven-year-old footballer in Pakistan showed off his incredible talent by performing 221 kick-ups with a football.

Essa Ullah Khan Melazai, a young boy from the Dukki district in Balochistan kept the ball off the ground for a little over two minutes while recording an unbelievable number of kick-ups.

The video of him performing the trick was recorded by his uncle Nasar Khushal Khan and was posted on FPDC’s official Twitter account.

