7-Year Prison for Kuwaiti MP After Seeking Extramarital Relations With Ex-Wife

(AFP)

The Court of Appeals upheld the verdict issued by the Court of First Instance which sentenced MP Waleed Al-Tabtabaie to seven-year imprisonment after he was convicted of tricking his ex-wife into having carnal relations with him.

His lawyer had requested the court to adjourn the case as his client was in Turkey for medical reasons but the court rejected the request and upheld the lower court’s verdict. The Public Prosecution had referred the complaint filed by MP Waleed Al-Tabtabaie’s former wife to the Criminal Court after his parliamentary immunity was lifted. During investigations, Al-Tabtabaie had denied all allegations.

Decision overturned: The Administrative Court has overturned Ministry of Interior decision number 1293/2017 which incorporated items 27 and 29 of Article 207 of the traffic regulations on impounding vehicles for two months for not wearing seatbelt or using mobile phone while driving.

The court also ruled in favor of a citizen who challenged the traffic regulation and issued compensation order of KD500 for him. Lawyer for the citizen, Attorney Khaled Hamoud, requested the court to overturn the above-mentioned decision issued by the Interior Ministry through its General Traffic Department. He argued that his client deserves compensation due to the damages he suffered when his vehicle was impounded. Hamoud pointed out the decision taken by the ministry must go through the Parliament in order to provide legislation cover, adding that his client would have been penalized by issuing him a ticket for the offense he committed.

