800 Lifelike Statues Depicting Real People Displayed in Garden Park in Japan

Stone statues depicting real people are displayed in an eerie garden park in Toyama, Japan.

Around 800 lifelike statues were made in 1989 by a Chinese sculptor for local businessman Mutsuo Furukawa, who wanted to keep the statues for eternity.

The statues are placed in a village named Fureai Sekibutsu no Sato, which translates to 'the village where you can meet Buddhist statues'.

Mr Furukawa paid £6billion Yen (£42million) for the statues to be built, and some stone statues even depict people dressed in suits.

The statues could even depict real people who Mr Furukawa knew during his lifetime.

The village is situated along the Jinzu Rriver which flows into the Toyama Bay. Following Furukawa's death, the park fell into disrepair.

They were then rediscovered by a photographer, Ken Ohki, who goes by the name Yukison.

The photographer wrote on his blog: 'I found this incredible place in Toyama Prefecture. I felt like I'd accidentally stumbled into some forbidden area'.

Since Yukison's visit, some tourists have also started to visit the site.

One tourist who visited the site two months ago, Poke, wrote on Google Reviews: 'Although the forest of stone Buddha was also pretty, it is [a] quite quiet atmosphere here'.

These amazing pictures show the lifelike stone statues in the garden park.

