84 Ice Cream Trucks Parade in UK Town to Break Guinness Record

A total 84 ice cream trucks paraded through the streets of a British town to set a Guinness World Record for a gathering of the treat-dispensing vehicles.

The parade, organized by ice cream truck manufacturer Whitby-Morrison, featured 84 of the vehicles driving in a line through the streets of Crewe, England, with their signature music playing.

A Guinness World Records representative was on hand to verify that procedure was followed correctly to create the new world record.

The event raised money for Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London and St. Luke's Hospice Cheshire.

