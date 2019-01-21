935 Vehicles Busted in UAE Because of Disturbing Peace in 2018

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

As many as 935 noisy vehicles were seized in 2018 for causing disturbance to residents in different parts of the emirate.

A top Sharjah police official said some of these vehicles were confiscated during police patrolling. In many cases, officers responded to repeated complaints from residents and cracked down on the vehicles.

"We don't want to issue fines to people but these drivers were hampering the peace of residents and creating nuisance," he said.

The cop added that once violation is committed, a vehicle is referred to the traffic department where it is tested to ascertain the level of noise produced by it.

"Some owners of the seized cars protest against the confiscation and say that they obtained permits. However, these permits do not give them the right to cause noise that affect members of the community and disturb them during the late hours of the night," he pointed out.

Neighbourhoods in remote and desert areas witness more incidents of motorists driving modified cars, and hence, police have intensified patrols in these areas. "We aim to protect people's peace and therefore, strict measures have to be taken against violators," he said.

The official said modified cars and motorbikes that cause ear-shattering noise in residential areas, are being confiscated indefinitely and the workshops that facilitate such modifications, have also been shut down for good.

Awareness campaigns are carried out all year round to educate young drivers on the dangers of modifying and changing vehicle parts.

The UAE amended federal traffic law number 178/2017 - which was implemented in July last year - with regard to noise caused by vehicles, said legal consultant Rasmi Ragy from Charles Russell Speechlys law firm.

"The three articles of the law have come to include almost all sources of noise caused by a car whether by modifying the engine or the chassis, turning up the volume of the stereo, and loud and aggressive use of horns," he said.

Ragy explained that Article 20 stated that a motorist causing noise will be fined Dh2,000 and slapped 12 traffic points, but his car and licence won't be seized or suspended. He added that this article left the source of the noise unspecified and to be determined by officers of the law.

Article 73 says that unlicenced modifications made to a car's engine or chassis will entail a Dh1,000 fine, 12 traffic points and a 30-day confiscation of the vehicle.

Motorists blaring loud music and honking aggressively will be fined Dh400 and given four traffic points, according to Article 105, Ragy said.'

