Abu Dhabi Blogger Detained for Inciting Students to Attack Teachers on Instagram

Hate speech and discrimination are criminal offences under the law.

A man was detained after posting hateful messages on social media urging students to attack teachers at a school in Abu Dhabi.

The 21-year-old youth had published inciteful videos and messages on his Instagram account, as per Al Bayan report.

Police investigated his account after receiving a notification regarding offensive content. He would try to make students hate school and incited them to use violence against their teachers.

Such acts are considered criminal and felonious, as per Federal Law No 2 of 2015 against discrimination and hate speech.

