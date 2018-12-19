Abu Dhabi Court Hands Death Penalty to Man Who Choked Colleague After Dispute

Traditional headgear (ghutra) (Shutterstock)

A man will be executed for choking his colleague to death with a piece of traditional headgear (ghutra) in Abu Dhabi.

The blood relatives will determine the manner of his execution, according to the court ruling, as per Al Khaleej report.

In the details, the accused and the victim, who are also relatives, had come to the UAE together and worked at a farm in Abu Dhabi.

After a dispute, the suspect contacted the brother of the victim and attempted to find a solution.

The accused confessed that the victim came to him after meeting his brother and was extremely upset. They brawled several times until the accused left the room.

He added that he had no idea how the man died because he was disoriented from the fight.

