Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Takes Selfies With Yas Mall Visitors

(Screengrab via Instagram)

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi took a leisurely stroll around a mall in Abu Dhabi.

A royal surprise greeted visitors to Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Out and about with the people enjoying their afternoon, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, posed for selfies with young and old alike.

Expatriates and their children were delighted to find themselves smiling next to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

The Crown Prince was clearly enjoying the smiles of people working at the mall or those who just came to spend a quiet afternoon at the shopping mall.

This article has been adapted from its original source.