Abu Dhabi Police Question Two Sisters Sharing False Video of African Kidnapping Emirati Kid

The Abu Dhabi Police summoned two sisters for sharing a false news video alleging that an African woman was kidnapping an Emirati child.

They also denied the abduction news circulating along with the video on social media.

A case has been submitted to the Family and Juvenile Prosecution against the two sisters for spreading false information.

Col Omran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, acting director of the criminal investigations directorate of the criminal security sector urged the public not to believe or share videos, photos or news that affect society's security.

He stressed that Abu Dhabi Police will prosecute anyone who is accused of publishing false content and republishes them online via any electronic means, explaining that they fall under the law of information technology misuse.

The police added that confusion between the sisters lead to them believe that the African woman was trying to kidnap the baby. The woman had sought permission from the child's mother to walk her.

