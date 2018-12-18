Abu Dhabi Police Seize 60kg of Heroin From Workshop

(Shutterstock)

Over 60kg of heroin was seized from an auto workshop in Abu Dhabi, the police revealed on Monday.

In an operation named 'death storm', the police arrested three suspects from the workshop in an industrial area.

The heroin was stashed away in used cars' doors. One of the Asian suspects is a partner at the workshop, the other an investor and the third a visitor, the police revealed on their Instagram account.

Colonel Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, director of drug control directorate, said the operation was a "great security achievement". On receiving a tip-off, the police monitored the suspects' movements before raiding the workshop.

According to Col Al Dhaheri, the three suspects confessed to the crime and their case file has been referred to the authorities concerned for further action.

