Abu Dhabi Police Warn Bloggers from Posting Personal Photos to Avoid Blackmail

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Police Follow >

Abu Dhabi police warned all social media users from posting their personal photos or videos on social media to avoid blackmail.

Col Omran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, acting director of the criminal investigations directorate of the criminal security sector, said that many people use bots to boost their followers, but it also allows hackers the opportunity to steal photos to blackmail them.

He added that the electronic crime sector of the Criminal Investigations Department dealt with many blackmail cases where hackers from the UAE stole personal pictures and videos from victims' accounts and threatened to share them.

Contacting the police and asking help from the social media companies are the most effective ways to retrieve the lost accounts, he added. User should contact social media companies using proper channels.

He called on all social media users to avoid opening unknown links, and follow security procedures given by social media companies including linking an accounts with a phone number and email. Do not save any sensitive or personal photos or videos on your accounts.

Save them on hard drives or external memory drives instead.

Abu Dhabi police launched the awareness campaign regarding blackmail methods of e-crimes under the name "Be careful".

This article has been adapted from its original source.