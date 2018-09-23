Abu Dhabi Prisoners Allowed to Video Conferencing Trial if Unable to Attend Court

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The new smart system is aimed at embracing digital services in the judicial system and to speed up trials.

Abu Dhabi prison inmates will now have their trials conducted from jail through video conferencing if he/she is unable to visit a courtroom or when it's inconvenient to bring them in.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched the 'remote trial' or virtual courtrooms at both the criminal and misdemeanour courts, which allows defendants to appear for hearing sessions from the correctional facilities via video link.

The new smart system, according to authorities, is aimed at embracing digital services in the judicial system and to speed up trials.

In the virtual courtroom, the defendant can enter a plea, go through all the hearing sessions and have a verdict issued without them visiting the courtroom. The lawyer, witnesses and a translator, if required, are all present in the courtroom while the defendant stands trial through video conferencing.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said: "Introducing the virtual courtrooms has been intended to facilitate and improve services for defendants and to speed up the judicial process as part of the continuous developments in all judicial services."

Chief Justice Alawadi Al Mahri, head of the Abu Dhabi penal courts, said: "The court sessions will be transmitted live between court and the prison through video conferencing."

He explained that the new system follows the federal law no 5, 2017, which allows the criminal and misdemeanour courts to hold trials through video conferencing.

The Federal National Council (FNC) had in 2017 passed the draft law which was later signed into a law and allowed courts to use video conferencing technology when questioning juveniles, witnesses and experts.

It also allows prosecutors to carry out investigations through conference calls instead of having to carry around case files. The draft law also includes cooperation with other countries.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters had in March this year launched a system linking the public prosecution and criminal courts to penal and correctional facilities, as well as police stations via closed-circuit television (CCTV).

