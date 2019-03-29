Abusive Language Leads Three Friends to UAE Jail

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The friends were fishing when they got involved in a heated argument that ended in physical assault.

Three men stood trial at the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court for allegedly using abusive language against each other.

As per court records, the three friends - all Gulf citizens - were fishing when they got involved in a heated argument that ended in physical assault and a volley of abuses.

The first defendant told the court that the third suspect tore his clothes, insulted and assaulted him following a squabble. He claimed that the forensic report had substantiated the charges he made against the first suspect - who denied the accusations and called them "baseless and fabricated".

The third defendant pointed out that it was the first suspect who beat him up. "I never used abusive language against him," he told the court.

"I only asked him to take it easy and did not use bad words."

The third defendant said that the pictures included in the case proved that his clothes were torn up by the first suspect. "The policemen, who appeared at the scene, can testify that it was me who was beaten up and whose clothes were torn up."

The second defendant also denied assaulting the third suspect. He said that he was some 50 meters off the boat of the third suspect as per the surveillance cameras installed on the motorboat. "Eyewitnesses can affirm it."

He told the court that he was only defending himself when the third suspect assaulted him.

He then accused the third suspect of hurling abuses at him.

The court, having heard all the defendants, advised the trio to settle their case in an amicable way. The three agreed.

The court then dismissed the case.

