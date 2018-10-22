Actress Speaks Out, Claimed She Was Asked by Director to Strip in Audition

(Tanushree Dutta/ Instagram)

The #MeToo movement which started in Bollywood with Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar has reached the television industry too.

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin who became a popular name with her character of Twinkle in Tasan-E-Ishq shared her Me Too story.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin has come out in the open about her MeToo story. It was five years ago when she met a casting director after her agency informed her about auditions for an upcoming film.

Upon meeting the casting director, the first question asked to her was to what extent she could go to become an actress. She sensed something wasn't right from the beginning.

The director then asked her to take off her clothes to know how she would look in a bikini, a story in Pink Villa said.

She put off the director by saying she wasn't in the best possible shape to flaunt a two piece and the character brief given to her was different. Jasmin left the meeting informing that her agency will get in touch with him.

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the few television actors to acknowledge that sexual harassment does exist in the industry.

