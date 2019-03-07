Afghan Police Arrest 2 for Smuggling 30,000 Mobiles

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Two men have been detained for attempting to smuggle 30,000 mobile sets on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, the Afghan National Army (ANA) said on Thursday.

A statement from the 201st Selab Military Corps said the ANA personnel seized 75 cartons containing mobile handsets in eastern Laghman province. The setainees acknowledged bringing the sets from Pakistan without paying taxes.

The detainees had been referred to judicial organs for further investigation, the ANA statement added, without naming the alleged smugglers.

