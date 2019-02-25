After Her Husband Died She Joined Armed Forces to Honor Him!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Prasad Mahadik Follow >

Her husband lost his life in December 2017.

In a heartwarming video, wife of late Army Major Prasad Mahadik, Gauri Mahadik, announced that she will be joining the armed forces after the untimely demise of her husband.

Gauri made the decision 10 days after her husband's demise in December 2017. The 31-year-old was posted in Tawang along the Indo-China border when a fire broke out at 6.30am in the barracks he was staying. He reportedly died of burn injuries, according to a report in Times Now.

"He always wanted me to be happy and smiling. I decided I'll join the forces, I'll wear his uniform, his stars on our uniform. Our uniform because it will be his and my uniform," she told ANI.

This article has been adapted from its original source.