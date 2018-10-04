After Long Wait Jordan's Petra Museum Open's in Early 2019

View from Siq on entrance of City of Petra, Jordan (Shutterstock)

The handover ceremony of the Petra Museum took place on Wednesday in Wadi Musa, in the presence of Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Falah Omoush and Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Jordan Office Noriharu Masugi. The Petra Museum is scheduled to open early 2019.

Newly constructed next to the main entrance of Petra Archeological Park, the Petra Museum was funded by the government of Japan, at a value of JD5 million, a joint statement said.

In October 2014, His Majesty King Abdullah had laid the foundation of the museum and the construction work started in January 2017.

“We are very excited about the completion of the long-awaited Petra Museum. This new museum will attract not only tourists from abroad but also local residents and students from all parts of the country. They can learn, through various displays and gadgets, more about the history, culture and people of Petra which we shall preserve,” Masugi said.

The museum accommodates eight galleries, which cover various themes of the red rose city, such as ancient water technologies, religions, Nabataean life and expressions, the statement said, adding that around 300 artifacts will be displayed in the museum, which include the items from the early Stone Ages.

Each gallery contains interactive screens that visitors can extract information by themselves.

“This museum is not just a museum. This museum will play a pivotal role as tourism promotion and educational hub, and gather people from different communities. People can experience and see the exhibits that they cannot find in the Petra Archeological Park,” stated Suleiman Farajat, deputy chief commissioner of PDTRA.

