Age is Just a Number: Emirati Gets his MA at Age of 75 in Dubai

(Shutterstock)

An Emirati man has proven that age is just a number after getting his master's degree at the age of 75 from a university in Dubai.

Ali Mohammad Naji was all smiles at his graduation ceremony that took place on October 19 - photos of the event went viral after his son posted selfies with his father, saying how proud he was of him.

Naji, a former chemist, always dreamed of getting his master's degree, however, couldn't return to university due to work obligations. He received his higher diploma in 1980 from Scotland.

Fahed Ali, Naji's son, told Khaleej Times: "I'm very proud of my father. He always wanted to go back to university and, now, he has achieved his dreams."

Ali didn't think the photos he posted on Twitter would go viral overnight. They have been retweeted 1,200 times and liked over 2,200 times.

"My father at age 75 years old decided to continue his education. Today his graduation ceremony & awarded Master Degree. Proud of your father," Ali tweeted on October 19.

"They were just personal photos, I had no idea it would go this big," Ali said.

Major support also poured in online with one Twitter saying: "The strongest factor for success is self-esteem. That is what your dad did it is a glory".

Another user posted: "Congratulations to both of you! That's the spirit of learning for all of us- continuing education".

